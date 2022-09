AMSTERDAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam Halloween Parade is back for 2022. The parade will step off at 1 p.m. on October 29, on Evelyn Avenue. The yearly event draws thousands of people to historic Guy Park Avenue, in the heart of the city.

All are welcome to join in on “all the Halloween fun.” Anyone who would like to participate in the Halloween parade is encouraged to contact Michele Pawlik at mpawlik@amsterdamny.gov. The parade is sponsored by Chad Majewski Real Estate.