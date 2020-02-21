Breaking News
Four students, bus driver sustained minor injuries following bus rollover crash

Amsterdam gets $100K to add ninja warrior circuit to Veteran’s Park

Montgomery County

Veteran's Park in Amsterdam, N.Y.

A ceremony honors vets at Veteran’s Park in Amsterdam. (AmsterdamNY.gov)

Amsterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Amsterdam will receive a check for $100,000 from Sticker Mule. The city held a press conference to present the check on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the City Hall lobby.

The city will use the funds to renovate Veteran’s Park on Locust Avenue. The redesigned park will include American Ninja Warrior-style obstacles.

Veteran’s Park is one of Amsterdam’s largest parks, with two war memorials, a 200-foot baseball field, a tennis court, playground, pavilion, several basketball courts, and City Pool, an Olympic-size swimming pool.

They’ll break ground in early spring.

