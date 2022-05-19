AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Department of Public Works announced Thursday that Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) is a holiday for their employees. Because of this, any garbage that is typically picked up on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, May 31.

Garbage normally collected on Tuesday will also be delayed until Wednesday, June 1, and will be collected along with Wednesday’s normal pickup. The rest of the week will stay the same.

There will be no bulk item pickup or recycling for the week of May 30. If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.