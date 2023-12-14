AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Free Library announced they will now be offering their patrons free self-paced technology courses on their public computers. The tutorials will be provided in both English and Spanish.

The self-guided courses will range from beginner computer literacy such as navigating websites and accessing email, to more intricate life skills like creating a resume and buying a plane ticket online. The library will have certifications of completion available to guests.

The Amsterdam Free Library is located at 28 Church Street. Patrons can also set up a one-on-one technology assistance appointment by calling the library at (518)842-1080.