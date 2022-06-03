AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Police Department had received tips regarding the criminal sale of controlled substances by Javier Jiminez, 43, occurring in the city. During a lengthy investigation, Jiminez allegedly sold a controlled substance to an undercover police source.

On June 1, detectives from the Amsterdam Police Department located Jiminez at his apartment on East Main Street in Amsterdam. Detectives arrested Jiminez at the residence, and allegedly found narcotics on him. While arresting him, detectives say they found more evidence that Jiminez was selling drugs out of the apartment.

Detectives then secured the apartment while a search warrant was applied for and granted by a local judge. During their search, detectives say they found more narcotics, a shotgun, rifle, and high-capacity magazines at the location. Due to Jiminez’s criminal record of being a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a gun in New York State.

Jiminez was taken to the Amsterdam Police headquarters where he was processed and held for arraignment.

Charged:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Felony)

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)

The Amsterdam Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and by the Office of the Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. While there was probable cause for this arrest, Jiminez is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.