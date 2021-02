AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to the decrease in active COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, Mayor Michael Cinquanti has announced that Amsterdam City Hall will re-open to the public starting Monday, February 22 at 8 a.m.

Public meetings, including meetings of the Common Council, will continue to be done virtually and shall be closed to the public, including the media. Residents will have the ability to view Common Council meetings live on the City of Amsterdam Facebook page.