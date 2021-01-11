Amsterdam City Hall closing

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam City Hall is closing to the public until further notice.
Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti announced that, starting Tuesday, City Hall will only be open for limited exceptions. Montgomery County officials cited the recent spike of COVID-19 cases as the reason for closing, saying it will remain closed until the spike subsides.
Appointments will be available for specific departments:
- Assessor’s Office: (518) 841-4334
- City Clerk & Vital Statistics: (518) 841-4313
- City Controller’s Office: (518) 841-4312
- Department of Engineering & Code Enforcement: (518) 841-4319
