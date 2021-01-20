Amsterdam man charged for drunk snowmobiling

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Jason M. Ricci, 44, of Amsterdam for allegedly driving an unregistered snowmobile while drunk.

Police say Ricci was driving the snowmobile down Ripley Road in the town of Glen without insurance or a valid registration. They say he failed a field sobriety test and that a chemical test showed his blood-alcohol level to be 0.11%.

Ricci is facing several misdemeanor charges and traffic infractions, including: