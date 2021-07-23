Amsterdam breaks ground on $21M affordable housing complex

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) announced the groundbreaking of a $21 million affordable housing development in Amsterdam on Thursday. If construction goes according to plan, the Veddersburg Apartments will offer 62 affordable homes, with half reserved for people in need of support services.

“Our $21 million investment in the Veddersburg Apartments continues our ongoing efforts to create affordable and supportive housing across the state,” said HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said. “This new development in Amsterdam will provide safe and sustainable homes for 62 households. The supportive services will ensure that 31 individuals have the care and guidance they need to live independently in their own homes and end the cycle of homelessness that too often plagues those with mental illness.”

The aim is for each apartment to be affordable at 60% of the area’s median income or lower. HRC says the building will include sustainable features like Energy Star HVAC equipment, appliances, and light fixtures, plus water‐conserving plumbing fixtures and low‐ or no‐VOC paints.

“Veddersburg Apartments will provide much-needed affordable housing for Amsterdam’s hardworking families and individuals in need of support,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

Onsite services will include medical and mental health case management, tenant support services, and lifestyle amenities like elevators, laundry, and computer access. Vacant and blighted structures on East Main Street will be torn down to make way for the three-story, 62-unit building named for the first permanent settler of region, Albert Vedder, a 17th-century Dutchman.

Money for the project comes from federal and state low-income housing tax credits, the New York State Office of Mental Health, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the Community Preservation Corporation, Chase, and the Capital Region Land Bank.