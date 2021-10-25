Amsterdam boil water advisory lifted

Montgomery County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
boil water generic

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam has lifted the boil water advisory that went into effect on October 21. The town said all bacteria testing has been completed and the results are satisfactory.

The advisory has been lifted for the entire Harrower Water District, which includes Miami Avenue, Hollywood Road, Saratoga Avenue, Harrower Lane, Pioneer Street, Midline Road from the city or town line up to Wallins Corners Road, including the Wallins Corners Apartments, and Wallins Corners Road including the Cedar Crest Apartments and Wallins Corners Condominiums.

Police owed the advisory to “a positive bacteriological sample.” Police said crews extensively flushed hydrants throughout the weekend.

If you have any questions, you can contact the town at (518) 842-7961 or refer to the Amsterdam website.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19