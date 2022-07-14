AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The boil water advisory issued on Wednesday in the town of Amsterdam has been lifted after officials performed bacteria testing and found no danger to the public. Originally, the town cited a “positive bacteriological sample” for the advisory.

The entire Harrower Water District was impacted, including:

Midline road from the city/town line up to Wallins Corners Road

Wallins Corners Apartments

Miami Avenue

Hollywood Road

Saratoga Avenue

Harrower Lane

Pioneer Street

Wallins Corners Road, including the Amsterdam Printing

Cedar Crest Apartments

Wallins Corners Condominiums

Businesses and homes in those areas can now consume municipal water without boiling it. Hydrant flushing throughout the week could discolor water, but that is not a cause for concern, and the color will dissipate after running, officials said. If you have any questions, the Town of Amsterdam can be reached at (518) 842-7961.