AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has begun its demolition of the former 5 Corners/Reid Hill Shopping Plaza. Demolition began on December 14.

According to the city, this site was one a popular shopping destination in Amsterdam. The plaza has been abandoned for over a decade.

The plaza was built on top of the Kellogg Pond after it was used as an open pit landfill from the 1930s to 1960. The demolition is the first phase of remediating contaminates from the brownfield site and making it viable for future redevelopment.

Demolition has begun on the former 5 Corners/Reid Shopping Plaza in Amsterdam (City of Amsterdam)

Demolition has begun on the former 5 Corners/Reid Shopping Plaza in Amsterdam (City of Amsterdam)

Demolition has begun on the former 5 Corners/Reid Shopping Plaza in Amsterdam (City of Amsterdam)

Demolition has begun on the former 5 Corners/Reid Shopping Plaza in Amsterdam (City of Amsterdam)

“Ridding one of the busiest intersections in our city of what has been a depressing and development-stunting eyesore, will be a gigantic step forward in the effort to attract the investment necessary to once again make Five Corners a viable asset to our city’s economy and to the quality of life for residents in that historic neighborhood,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

The demolition and remediation are funded by a $2 million grant through the Empire State Development’s Restore Program and by a $300,000 dollar grant from National Grid. The demolition is expected to be completed by Christmas, said the city.