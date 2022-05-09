AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam announced Friday that due to a water valve installation on Julia Street on Wednesday, May 11, residents on several streets will have little or no water beginning at 7:00 p.m., which will continue until work is complete. These residents will also need to boil their water once the water is restored until further notice.

Impacted streets:

A map of the impacted streets, provided by the City of Amsterdam Engineering Department & Public Works Department.

Church St. – Clizbe Ave. to Edson St.

Kopernick Blvd.

Conrad Place

Chopin Parkway

Crouse Street

Brice Street

Van Street

Julia Street

Lodge Street

Catherine Street

Gorski Street

Crane Street

Hawk Street

Wren Street

Edson Street

Lennox Street

Young Street

Vrooman Ave. – From Edson St. to Crane St.

N. Mathias Ave – From Edson St. to End

N. Mason – From Edson St. to Crane St.

Sam Stratton Rd.

Julia Street from Church Street to Van Street will also be closed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until the job is complete. If you have any questions about this boil water advisory, call the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.