AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam announced Friday that due to a water valve installation on Julia Street on Wednesday, May 11, residents on several streets will have little or no water beginning at 7:00 p.m., which will continue until work is complete. These residents will also need to boil their water once the water is restored until further notice.
Impacted streets:
- Church St. – Clizbe Ave. to Edson St.
- Kopernick Blvd.
- Conrad Place
- Chopin Parkway
- Crouse Street
- Brice Street
- Van Street
- Julia Street
- Lodge Street
- Catherine Street
- Gorski Street
- Crane Street
- Hawk Street
- Wren Street
- Edson Street
- Lennox Street
- Young Street
- Vrooman Ave. – From Edson St. to Crane St.
- N. Mathias Ave – From Edson St. to End
- N. Mason – From Edson St. to Crane St.
- Sam Stratton Rd.
Julia Street from Church Street to Van Street will also be closed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until the job is complete. If you have any questions about this boil water advisory, call the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.