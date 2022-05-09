AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam announced Friday that due to a water valve installation on Julia Street on Wednesday, May 11, residents on several streets will have little or no water beginning at 7:00 p.m., which will continue until work is complete. These residents will also need to boil their water once the water is restored until further notice.

Impacted streets:

A map of the impacted streets, provided by the City of Amsterdam Engineering Department & Public Works Department.
  • Church St. – Clizbe Ave. to Edson St.
  • Kopernick Blvd.
  • Conrad Place
  • Chopin Parkway
  • Crouse Street
  • Brice Street
  • Van Street
  • Julia Street
  • Lodge Street
  • Catherine Street
  • Gorski Street
  • Crane Street
  • Hawk Street
  • Wren Street
  • Edson Street
  • Lennox Street
  • Young Street
  • Vrooman Ave. – From Edson St. to Crane St.
  • N. Mathias Ave – From Edson St. to End
  • N. Mason – From Edson St. to Crane St.
  • Sam Stratton Rd.

Julia Street from Church Street to Van Street will also be closed from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday until the job is complete. If you have any questions about this boil water advisory, call the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.