AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A full-service driving range and practice facility is being added to the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course. The range will be named in honor of PFC Joseph P. Dwyer.

The mission of the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program is to empower veterans and their families to find passion, purpose, and hope as they transition from military to civilian life. The initiative continues the PGA HOPE program which introduces golf to veterans and active military to help their physical, social, mental, and emotional well-being.

The Joseph P. Dwyer Driving Range will be free of charge to all active and retired military members. Non-military golfers will also be able to use the range for a small fee.

The practice range is set to open in the spring of 2024. It’s being funded by Montgomery County and is a collaborative project between the Montgomery County Department of Public Health, Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course, and the Amsterdam Tourism, Marketing & Recreation Department.