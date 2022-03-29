AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Police Department received several tips earlier this month in reference to possible drug activity on Guy Park Avenue in Amsterdam. As a result, the department’s detective bureau began an investigation into the criminal sale of controlled substances in the area.

During their investigations, police say, Julio E. Sanchez, 58, of Amsterdam sold a controlled substance to an undercover officer. Sanchez was then arrested and taken to Amsterdam Police headquarters, where he was processed on a single felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Sanchez has since been arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and is being held in Montgomery County Corrections. He was not given the option of bail. The Amsterdam Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.