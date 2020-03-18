Interactive Radar

Canajoharie restaurant offering free food to seniors and children

Montgomery County

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village Restaurant is offering free lunches to children and free breakfast to seniors in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In this video, Owner Shannon Hyney discusses how his business is coming together to support the community during a time of uncertainty.

In addition to the free food, not limited to the people in Canajoharie, the restaurant is offering takeout and delivery at this time.

