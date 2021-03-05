4,000 Montgomery County seniors will soon be vaccinated

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County continues its efforts to vaccinate residents, especially getting shots in the arms of its senior citizens. By mid-March, thousands of more seniors are set to be vaccinated.

There will be four separate 1,000 vaccine dose clinics in Montgomery County. Two clinics will be held at the Hagman Volunteer Fire Department and the other two at Old Saint Johnsville Elementary School. Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort says it’s a joint effort between the County’s Office for the Aging, Kinney Drugs, and AgingNY, a nonprofit that supports aging-related agencies statewide.

The first clinic will be on Tuesday, March 16th at the Hagman Volunteer Fire Department. Officials started booking appointments on Friday. The next clinic is scheduled for Sunday, March 21st at the Old Saint Johnsville Elementary School. The third clinic is Tuesday, March 23 at the firehouse. The fourth clinic is on Saturday, March 27 at the Old Saint Johnsville Elementary School.

“Kinney Drugs has put in a request for the vaccine and they’ll do the actual vaccination. Unlike the county clinics, you’ll have to have your Medicare number and your insurance. So essentially what’s going to happen is Kinney Drugs is doing the vaccination, and doing some of the sign up for the Office for the Aging. The county will support the logistics for the actual registration of the seniors,” says Ossenfort.

Montgomery County makes up a little under 50,000 residents. Citizens 65 and older make up a little over 23% of that population.

Senior residents either on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist or the office for the aging waitlist will be the first in line to get the shot. “I really truly feel we can get to the end of March and have that waitlist wiped out and that’s the goal for our team and that’s the goal,” says Ossenfort.

“I hear the seniors on the phone. They’re thanking us, and it’s bringing tears to their eyes that they’re able to get this vaccine. It’s a really rewarding experience to hear how happy they are that they’re able to do this because it’s been so frustrating for so long,” says David Jordan, the Executive Director, of the Montgomery County Office for the Aging.

For senior residents who still need to book a vaccine appointment, you can call the county’s office for aging and can call them after-hours too at (518) 843-2300.