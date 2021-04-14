3 more arrested in connection to Amsterdam gas station stabbing

Amber Kellogg and Robert Green, both of Amsterdam, and a 13-year-old female were charged in connection to a stabbing at the Amsterdam Fastrac on Saturday, April 10, 2021. (Amsterdam PD)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y (NEWS10) — More arrests have been made in connection to a stabbing at an Amsterdam Fastrac store on Saturday, April 10.

Police said Amber Kellogg, 27, of Amsterdam, tried to open a locked rear door of a marked Amsterdam Police car in an attempt to free a person who was in custody in the back of the car. She was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration.

Robert Green, 26, of Amsterdam, allegedly punched the victim in the back of the head as well as intentionally kicked the victim in the head. He was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree.

A 13-year-old female was also arrested and charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest.

Police said a 26-year-old man was stabbed at the gas station and sent to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Chad Pacillo, 24, of Amsterdam, was charged with Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the incident.

An unruly crowd gathered at the scene and more arrests were expected, police said.

Kellogg and Green were released and are scheduled to appear in court on May 4. The 13-year old was issued referral to appear at Montgomery County Probation at a later date. Pacillo is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on bail.