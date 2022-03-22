FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Through joint investigations with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services, three women have been arrested for welfare fraud. It is alleged that each of them filed for benefits through the Montgomery County Department of Social Services with fraudulent applications, that failed to report the correct household incomes.

Kerri Kilgore, 41, of Amsterdam

Arrested on March 21

Charges: Fourth-degree welfare fraud (Felony) First-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Felony)

Processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket

Scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date

Mawawattie Kamraj, 41, of Amsterdam

Arrested on February 24

Charges: Third-degree welfare fraud (Felony) Second-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Misdemeanor)

Processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, released on an appearance ticket

Scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date

Rebekah Braemer, 30, of Fort Plain

Arrested on February 28

Charges: Second-degree offering a false instrument for filing (Misdemeanor) Fifth-degree welfare fraud (Misdemeanor)

Released on appearance ticket

Scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court

All three women allegedly received benefits from Montgomery County that they were not entitled to. If convicted, their benefits would be suspended or revoked, and the women may be forced to pay back the value of the benefits obtained through fraud.

All images courtesy Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.