AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Amsterdam Police Department was told two suspicious people had approached a city resident in their home, saying they were out of gas and needed help. The suspects then allegedly offered to exchange golden jewelry for gas money.

Ricard Miclescu, 22, of Essex, MD. (Photo: Amsterdam Police)

Ardeleanca Vaduva, 26, of Essex, MD. (Photo: Amsterdam Police)

The resident quickly realized that the suspects were involved in some kind of scam, and called Amsterdam Police. The suspects’ vehicle was later seen on Northampton Road, where the driver committed a traffic infraction trying to flee the area, according to police. When police pulled over the car, they arrested the two adult suspects, who had an infant child with them.

A further investigation resulted in misdemeanor criminal solicitation charges for the suspects, who police identified as Ricard Miclescu, 22, and Ardeleanca Vaduva, 26, both of Essex, Maryland. Police say, they also seized a stockpile of fake golden jewelry that had been used to carry out this scam.

The suspects charged in this incident are believed to be a part of a larger ring of organized individuals carrying out the scheme in Montgomery, Fulton, and Schoharie Counties. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

Anyone who may have been approached by the two arrestees is encouraged to contact their local police department. The United States Department of Homeland Security assisted in this investigation.