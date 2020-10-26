$2.6M awarded for Capital Region criminal justice science programs

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three federal grants totaling over $2 million have been awarded to criminal justice programs across the Capital Region programs in forensics research, DNA, and criminal justice.

On Monday, Congressman Paul D. Tonko announced that $2,665,549 in federal funds from the Department of Justice will go to:

  • University at Albany: $731,306 for research in forensic science
  • State Police: $885,000 for programs improving DNA analysis and database capacity
  • State Division of Criminal Justice Services: $1,049,243 for forensic science and medical examiner services

“Advancements in forensic science continue to provide new tools to improve our criminal justice system and make our communities a safer place,” Tonko said. “Investing in this field gives law enforcement more resources to solve crimes and ensure justice for victims and survivors.”

