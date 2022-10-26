AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal car accident took place around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue on Tuesday night. The City of Amsterdam Police say the accident involved one car, which struck a telephone pole at the intersection.

First responders found a 2005 Ford Freestyle had severed a telephone pole and brought down live wires. The car sustained heavy damage and was right side up. A female passenger, 30-year-old Evelyn Morales of Amsterdam, was entrapped in the car.

A male passenger was found lying in the roadway as first responders began removing Morales from the car using the jaws of life. He was treated on the scene by Amsterdam Fire and ultimately flown to Albany Medical Center via Life net helicopter. He is in stable condition at this time.

After being removed from the car, Morales was taken via ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

A New York State Police Accident Reconstruction team responded to the scene to complete reconstruction. Amsterdam Police were also assisted at the scene by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office who assisted in securing the scene, traffic, and control, and responded to additional calls for service while Amsterdam Police personnel were conducting the investigation. The office of Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond also assisted in the investigation. The investigation is still ongoing.