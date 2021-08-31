1 dead in Monday’s crash in Amsterdam

​

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Amsterdam Police, one person was killed in the crash near Steadwell Road and Guy Park Avenue on Monday.

Police and fire crews responded to the two-car accident with multiple injuries close to 2 p.m. They began first aid on the drivers of both vehicles—a black BMW sedan and a red Subaru Forester—as well as two passengers from the Forester.

One of those passengers—a 46-year-old Ohio woman who was in the front seat—was critically injured, and sent first to St. Mary’s Hospital before being airlifted to Albany Medical Center Hospital. She died from her injuries in Albany.

After dropping her off, the Med Flight helicopter immediately returned to St. Mary’s to bring the Forester’s driver, a 73-year-old Ohio woman—to Albany Med for further treatment as well. Police say she is currently in serious condition.

The last passenger in the Forester—a juvenile female from Fultonville—was treated for minor injuries at St. Mary’s. Also at St. Mary’s is the BMW driver, a 58-year-old Amsterdam woman listed in stable condition.

Amsterdam Police began investigating with support from state police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney. They say the investigation is ongoing as they interview potential witnesses and canvass for surveillance footage. If you or someone you know has information about the incident, contact police at (518) 842-1100.