1 dead in Amsterdam crash

Montgomery County

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is reporting the death of Robert Paul Marshall, 68, of Perth.

Police say Perth was involved in a crash on Friday. Close to 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

Arriving at the intersection of Upper Van Dyke Avenue and Chapel Place, police fund one driver—Marshall—unconscious and not breathing. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene of the crash before the fire department brought him to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Police say Marshall passed away a short time later. No other injuries were reported at the scene. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

