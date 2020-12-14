Charges brought following Target bomb threat in November

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that Isa Barros, 21, of Schenectady turned himself in following a phony bomb threat in November.

Barros reportedly turned himself in after the incident, which took place in November. He allegedly called in a bomb threat at the Target Distribution Center in Florida, New York.

He is charged with making a terroristic threat. The class D violent felony is worth as much as seven years behind bars, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.