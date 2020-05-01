Montgomery County thanks Public Health Department workers

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A sign has been hung outside of the Montgomery County Annex Building to remind local healthcare workers at the Public Health Department how appreciated they are for their continued efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County Executive wanted workers to be reminded every morning when they come into work how much they are appreciated. They thanked them in a Facebook post using #healthacareheroes!

The county would also like to thank Frank Maphia from DPW’s Sign Shop for quickly making sure the sign was hung for workers to see.

LATEST STORIES