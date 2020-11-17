Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: We will not be counting the number of people in your home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they will not be counting the number of people in resident’s homes for any holiday. They said they have the authority and ability to utilize police discretion when it is best for all.

The department is asking people to use common sense and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and others healthy and safe. This is the approach several other Sheriff’s Offices are taking in response to the Governor’s Executive Order limiting private gatherings.

“We will address this recent order as we have all others throughout this Pandemic, we have worked extremely hard to remain consistent. If we receive a call for service we will respond and communicate as we always have, part of that process may be educational for all of us. We simply ask that you work with us, have patience and understanding. Remember that this virus is affecting people in many different ways, please be courteous of others,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Smith in a statement.