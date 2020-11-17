Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: We will not be counting the number of people in your home

News
Posted: / Updated:
Montgomery County Sheriff's Department

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, MCSD, Generic Montgomery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they will not be counting the number of people in resident’s homes for any holiday. They said they have the authority and ability to utilize police discretion when it is best for all.

The department is asking people to use common sense and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and others healthy and safe. This is the approach several other Sheriff’s Offices are taking in response to the Governor’s Executive Order limiting private gatherings.

“We will address this recent order as we have all others throughout this Pandemic, we have worked extremely hard to remain consistent. If we receive a call for service we will respond and communicate as we always have, part of that process may be educational for all of us. We simply ask that you work with us, have patience and understanding. Remember that this virus is affecting people in many different ways, please be courteous of others,” said Sheriff Jeffrey Smith in a statement.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report