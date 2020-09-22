Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office warning public about internet scams

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam that involves Craigslist as well as other similar internet scams.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they recently dealt with a victim that had seen an ad on Craigslist showing a local home for rent. The victim reportedly spoke with neighbors who said all of the information on the posted ad was correct, including the owner.

Police say the victim messaged the number attached to the ad and received a lease agreement via email with the homeowner’s name on it. The victim reportedly then paid a $600 deposit through Cashapp to the unknown person.

According to police, the victim later called the listing realtor who had the home for sale stating that the home was not for rent and that someone took the realty post off of the internet and put it on Craigslist as a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that you should never do transactions with people you do not know over the internet. As well as make sure to go through a reputable realty company and to only conduct in-person transactions.

