Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holding boater safety courses

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be holding two New York State Certified Boat Operator Courses in March and April 2021. The classes will be held at their office, the Ronald R. Emery Public Safety Facility located at 200 Clark Drive, Fultonville, NY 12072.

COVID-19 rules will apply including face coverings, hand sanitation and social distancing that must be followed. Class sessions are as follows:

1) Thursday, March 25 and Friday March 26 from 5 p.m to 9 p.m.
2) Thursday, April 22 and Friday April 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says sign ups are offered on a first come first serve basis and those interested can call (518) 853-5500. Both nights of instruction are required and students must be at least ten years old at the start of the class. There is no fee to take the course but it will be limited to 15 spots per session.

The below schedule shows when you must have successfully completed a boater safety course in order to operate a vessel on New York State public waterways. If you were born on or after:

You will need a boating safety certificate when operating a motorized vessel in:

  • January 1, 1993
    2020
  • January 1, 1988
    2022
  • January 1, 1983
    2023
  • January 1, 1978
    2024

Officials say all operators of motorized vessels, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate by January 1, 2025. Anyone operating a Personal Watercraft (Jet-Ski, Wave Runner™, etc.) must have a boating safety certificate and be at least 14 years of age or older.

