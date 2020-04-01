Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office collecting local food donations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced they are offering assistance to local families by collecting non-perishable food items including pet food to deliver and donate to local food banks and animal shelters.

The Sheriff’s Office says the procedure for donations will run as follows:

Anyone looking to donate can either email the Sheriff’s Office at foodbankdonations@sheriff.montgomery.ny.us or call (518)-853-5500 with your address

When donating please place your items in either a box or bag at the end of your driveway/sidewalk with a donation note

Once the Sheriff’s Office has locations, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office patrol staff will be assigned daily to make their way to your area while on patrol to pick up the items.

They will hit the horn or siren to say thank you.

The Sheriff’s Office says people can wave from their windows to their staff in order to say hi. Strict no person to person contact and social distancing will be practiced. No exact pickup times will be given due to staff actively responding to police calls while patrolling.

All items collected will be kept at the Sheriff’s Office until the locations in need are determined and deliveries can be made. Any additional questions can be directed to the contacts listed above.

