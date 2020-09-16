Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests duo for larceny, discover large amount of narcotics during search

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tony Prichard, 32, of Hudson Falls and Bridget Stockwell, 36, of Balston Spa for reportedly stealing from a Walmart and possessing a large amount of narcotics.

The Montgomery Count Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to Walmart in Amsterdam back on August 23 for a larceny in progress. While responding, Deputies were notified that Walmart Loss Prevention had Stockwell in custody later arresting her once on scene.

Police say during their investigation, it was found that Stockwell’s boyfriend, Tony Prichard, was also involved in the theft. Upon finding Stockwell and Prichard’s car in the parking lot, both were arrested with Deputies reportedly finding a number of stolen items inside from various retailers across multiple adjoining counties.

In addition to the stolen items, Deputies also reportedly recovered a large amount of narcotics from the car. Both were arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree (A-II Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (B-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (C-Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

Burglary in the 3rd Degree (D-Felony)

Petit Larceny (A-Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief 4th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

Both Stockwell and Prichard were arraigned and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail as a result of the multiple felonies.

