Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces collaboration with Lasagna Love to bring meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced an exciting collaboration with Lasagna Love to help those in need.

The partnership will reportedly entail working with local school districts, the Montgomery County Office of Aging, and the local Veteran Offices to help identify families who would benefit from a locally prepared, hot, and delivered meal.

Lasagna Love

The sheriff’s office says their initial goal is to do this twice a year, sometime in February/March and then again in October. Once families are found and meals are prepared, members of The Sheriff’s Office staff will assist with the deliveries.

“Our office could not be prouder of this collaboration. To continue to provide opportunities to our residents that benefit families during the time of need is something we all should focus on. Special thanks to Lasagna Love and the awesome local participants for making this a possibility.”, stated Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith.