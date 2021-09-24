Montgomery County Sheriff’s needs help identifying suspect in burglary video and finding stolen property

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect in a video of a reported burglary. To see the video go to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

This video is just one of the many commercial burglaries that have occurred in the Town of Amsterdam. Over the past week, three local businesses have been targeted and larcenies have occurred at each location.

Below is a list of the property that was stolen and not yet recovered:

2003 Dodge Dakota 4-door Club Cab – color white – NY Registration FWB9536 – (Vehicle has significant rust on the truck box)

2020 Sea Doo Spark – 2-seater – Black/Gray with orange and green graphics

2020 Sea Doo RXP-X300 – Purple

2014 Triton doubles trailer – NY Registration BF80936

2 Coleman mini bikes – Black

If anyone has information contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 518-853-5500.

For more information about these crimes, go to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook.