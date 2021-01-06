Montgomery County Sheriff warns of phone scam

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York. Experts warn that digital wallet services like Apple Cash and Venmo are prime targets for scammers. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says someone may be using Sheriff’s Office business phone numbers in an attempt to scam people. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office claims its dispatch center had received reports of the scam.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a reminder that people should never give out personal information, such as their date of birth or social security number, over the phone unless they are certain they know who they are speaking to. Scammers may also ask their victims to provide cash, checks or gift cards.

Anyone with any questions, or who wants to confirm information with the Sheriff’s Office can contact them on 518-673-2554, 518-736-1850 or 518-853-5500.