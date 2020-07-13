Montgomery County sees a double-digit increase in coronavirus cases

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Montgomery County is reporting 21 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort released a statement Monday saying, “Now is not the time to become complacent.”
The county says this is the largest increase in cases since the first reported case. The number of cases grew from 111 to 132 in a week.
They also say the new cases are closely related to graduation parties, funerals, family gatherings, and travelers returning from areas seeing significant increases in coronavirus cases. Two residents are currently hospitalized.
“This alarming increase should serve as a wake-up call for the community,” says Ossenfort. “I’m extremely concerned and can’t stress the importance of remaining vigilant with our social distancing and mask-wearing while in groups.”
