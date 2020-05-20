Montgomery County resident writes a book about Revolutionary War Forts in Canajoharie

FORT PLAIN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Archaeological Curator and Vice-Chairman of the Fort Plain Museum Board of Trustees, Wayne Lenig, recently published a book on Revolutionary War Forts that allows readers to learn more about the history, archaeology and confusion surrounding Fort Plain, Fort Plank and Fort Rensselaer in Canajoharie.

A Fort Johnson resident, Lenig has spent 60 years gathering information for the 262-page book Fort Plain, Fork Plank, Fort Rensselaer: The Revolutionary War Forts of Canajohary, that analyzes secondary sources to complete a better historical picture of the Montgomery County forts. It also includes colored images and maps.

“It actually covers a lot of ground,” says Lenig who is also a research associate in Archaeology at the New York State Museum. “In the 200+ years that’s gone by since the end of the Revolution only two of the names that are in the title still exist and that’s Canajoharie and Fort Plain. And neither one of them means the same thing that it meant 200 years ago. So a lot of the book is about that and explaining that.”

Neither one of the forts is still standing but visitors to the Fort Plain museum can still walk around the grounds where Fort Plain stood, see an 1848 stone farmhouse, the excavated site of a three-story square blockhouse, and a collection of artifacts, according to the museum website.

All proceeds from the book will go to the Fort Plain Museum and can be purchased on the museum’s website, or by sending an email to info@fortplainmuseum.org.

