Montgomery County renews state of emergency

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort renewed the state of emergency order that originally went into effect March 15 to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The order includes provisions closing retail spaces, malls, amusement parks, aquariums, casinos, bowling alleys, movie theaters, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and gyms. It also extends social distancing guidelines that encourage working from home and prohibit gatherings like parties.
Stores with individual, external entrances can stay open if interior entrances to common spaces to the mall stay closed. Restaurants are limited to take out, delivery, or off-site food preparation
Montgomery County includes the following as essential businesses:
- Health care research and laboratory services
- Utilities, telecommunication, airports, and transportation infrastructure
- Food processing
- Pharmaceutical manufacture
- Grocery stores and pharmacies
- Trash collection, mail, and shipping services
- News media
- Banks and financial institutions
- Providers of necessities that go toward economically disadvantaged populations or that maintain safety and sanitation for other essential businesses
- Providers of logistics and technology support, child care, and other services needed to support government agencies that address public health, safety, and welfare
- Businesses and construction deemed essential by Empire State Development
All Montgomery County Offices are closed, except for essential personnel. Civil service exams and visits to the Montgomery County Jail are also suspended.
