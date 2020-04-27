Montgomery County renews state of emergency

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort renewed the state of emergency order that originally went into effect March 15 to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The order includes provisions closing retail spaces, malls, amusement parks, aquariums, casinos, bowling alleys, movie theaters, hair salons, tattoo parlors, and gyms. It also extends social distancing guidelines that encourage working from home and prohibit gatherings like parties.

Stores with individual, external entrances can stay open if interior entrances to common spaces to the mall stay closed. Restaurants are limited to take out, delivery, or off-site food preparation

Montgomery County includes the following as essential businesses:

Health care research and laboratory services

Utilities, telecommunication, airports, and transportation infrastructure

Food processing

Pharmaceutical manufacture

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Trash collection, mail, and shipping services

News media

Banks and financial institutions

Providers of necessities that go toward economically disadvantaged populations or that maintain safety and sanitation for other essential businesses

Providers of logistics and technology support, child care, and other services needed to support government agencies that address public health, safety, and welfare

Businesses and construction deemed essential by Empire State Development

All Montgomery County Offices are closed, except for essential personnel. Civil service exams and visits to the Montgomery County Jail are also suspended.

