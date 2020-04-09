Montgomery County officials give coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday there have been 30 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 30 cases, five people have been cleared of the virus. Five people are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.
There has been one death in the county due to complications from coronavirus.
