Montgomery County officials asking residents if they would take the COVID vaccine

Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. (REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials in Montgomery County have developed a survey asking residents if they plan to take the COVID vaccine once it is available. As of Jan. 6, there are no vaccines available to the general public.

Health officials say the information will be helpful in regards to following up with those interested once the vaccine becomes available and will not be used for any other purposes.

