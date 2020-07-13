Montgomery County man facing assault, strangulation charges after knocking man out during fight

PALATINE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Montgomery County man was arrested and faces several charges after he allegedly punched a man several times in the face and placed him in a choke hold causing the victim to lose consciousness after a physical fight.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s officers said the incident happened on July 6 at 11:04 p.m. They received reports of a fight in progress on Wagner’s Hollow Rd in the Town of Palatine.

An investigation found the suspect, Theodore Nichols, 33, from Canajoharie, had been involved in a physical altercation with another male subject. Nichols left the scene prior to police arrival but was located in the area a short time later and taken into custody.

He was processed for charges of assault in the third degree and strangulation in the second degree. He was released on a uniform appearance ticket.

He is set to appear in Palatine Town Court for arraignment at a later date.

