Montgomery County inmate fails at attempted escape, injures Correction Officer

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kristii Roy, incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, faces new charges following an incident that occurred on Wednesday, November 18. She was charged with Attempted Escape in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree, both felonies.

Roy was in the custody of a Correction Officer and out of the facility when she allegedly attempted to escape. The Correction Officer was able to regain custody of Roy while enduring sustained injuries from the struggle.

Roy was returned to the Correctional Facility without incident and later charged. She was arraigned via Skype by the Amsterdam City Court and remanded on new charges to the Correctional Facility with bail set in the amount of $10,000.00 cash bail or $20,000.00 secured bond.

The Correction Officer’s injuries were not serious in nature and Roy was not injured in the incident.