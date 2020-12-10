Montgomery County, Empire State Development to host webinar about NY Forward Loan Fund

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State has launched a new New York Forward Loan Fund (NYFLF), which provides low interest loans as these businesses and organizations as they reopen after the COVID-19 outbreak and NY on Pause.

To assist those interested in securing funding through the NYFLF, the Montgomery County Business Development Center, in partnership with Empire State Development, will host an informational webinar on Monday, Dec. 21 at 9:30 a.m. The webinar will provide an overview of the program, including eligibility requirements for borrowers and projects, the application and approval process, NYFLF program goals, loan terms, and more.

“Many of our small businesses have been crippled by the pandemic and the public health restrictions that have limited in-person activity,” said Montgomery County Business Development Center CEO Ken Rose. “Fortunately, this program will provide access to much needed working capital that will help businesses comply with the state’s social distancing guidelines, meet operating challenges, and pay the bills that keep the lights on.”

Registration for the NYFLF webinar is required and can be completed online. More information about loan terms and specific eligibility details can be found at www.nyloanfund.com.