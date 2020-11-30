Montgomery County COVID update for Nov. 30

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health said Monday that they are monitoring 84 people in mandatory quarantine/isolation. Since testing began in March, there have been 463 confirmed cases of the virus. The New York State COVID Dashboard lists a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 3.9% for the County.

Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since testing began, 352 people who tested positive have been cleared of COVID.