Montgomery County COVID update for Nov. 30

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health said Monday that they are monitoring 84 people in mandatory quarantine/isolation. Since testing began in March, there have been 463 confirmed cases of the virus. The New York State COVID Dashboard lists a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 3.9% for the County.

Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. Since testing began, 352 people who tested positive have been cleared of COVID.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report