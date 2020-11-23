Montgomery County COVID update for Nov. 23

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Health Department said Monday that there have been 373 confirmed COVID cases in the county since testing began. Of those 373 cases, 291 have been cleared of the virus. According to the New York State COVID Dashboard, Montgomery County’s 7-day infection rate rolling average is 2.8%.

There are 69 people currently in isolation and are being monitored by the Health Department. Four people are being treated for the virus in the hospital.

There have been nine deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began.