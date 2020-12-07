Montgomery County COVID update for Dec. 7

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health announced Monday that they are currently monitoring 135 active cases in the county. The total number of cases to date stands at 591. The New York COVID Dashboard has a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 4.8%.

There are five people being treated for the virus in the hospital. The County has reported 14 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.

The county has recorded 442 recoveries to date.

