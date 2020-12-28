Montgomery County COVID update for Dec. 28

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health said Wednesday they are monitoring 232 people for COVID. The total number of positive cases in the county is 1,171 to date.
The department says there have been 899 recoveries in the county to date. Eighteen people are being treated for the virus in the hospital.
The County has recorded 22 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases