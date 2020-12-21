Montgomery County COVID update for Dec. 21

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health announced Monday that there have been 940 confirmed COVID cases to date in the county. The Department is currently monitoring 192 people in isolation. The New York State COVID Dashboard has a 7-day rolling infection rate of 7.7% for the county.

There are 14 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 18 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.