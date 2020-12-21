Montgomery County COVID update for Dec. 21

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Department of Health announced Monday that there have been 940 confirmed COVID cases to date in the county. The Department is currently monitoring 192 people in isolation. The New York State COVID Dashboard has a 7-day rolling infection rate of 7.7% for the county.

There are 14 people being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded 18 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report