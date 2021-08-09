Montgomery County: COVID exposure at Amsterdam Drive-In

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Montgomery County Public Health Department is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Cappie’s Drive-In between August 2-7.
The county said anyone who was at Cappie’s Drive-In on the dates/times listed below should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms for 10-14 days after the date of exposure.
Dates/times of potential exposure
- Monday, August 2 from 5-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 3 from 5-8 p.m.
- Thursday, August 5 from 5-8 p.m.
- Friday, August 6 from 5-8 p.m.
- Saturday, August 7 from 5-8 p.m.
Montgomery County is asking residents who find themselves symptomatic to self-quarantine until getting results of a COVID test. They also said anyone with symptoms, even if they are mild, should contact their healthcare provider.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
Cappie’s Drive-In said they would be closed for the remainder of the season in a Facebook post on Sunday.
