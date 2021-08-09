Montgomery County: COVID exposure at Amsterdam Drive-In

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Montgomery County Public Health Department is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Cappie’s Drive-In between August 2-7.

The county said anyone who was at Cappie’s Drive-In on the dates/times listed below should monitor themselves for COVID symptoms for 10-14 days after the date of exposure.

Dates/times of potential exposure

Monday, August 2 from 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3 from 5-8 p.m.

Thursday, August 5 from 5-8 p.m.

Friday, August 6 from 5-8 p.m.

Saturday, August 7 from 5-8 p.m.

Montgomery County is asking residents who find themselves symptomatic to self-quarantine until getting results of a COVID test. They also said anyone with symptoms, even if they are mild, should contact their healthcare provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Cappie’s Drive-In said they would be closed for the remainder of the season in a Facebook post on Sunday.