FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple after investigating child abuse allegations involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl’s mother—Samantha Youngs-Kerr, 34, of Palatine Bridge—and her boyfriend—Ian T. Schaffer, 26, of St. Johnsville—were taken into custody.

Police said they opened an investigation when they learned the 2-year-old had abnormal bruising on her body. Police said investigators interviewed the couple, who were both ultimately arrested and charged with injuring the girl.

Charges:

Second-degree assault (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Officials said the child was evaluated by medical personnel at a local hospital and is doing well. She has been released to the custody of other family members.

Youngs-Kerr and Schaffer were arraigned in the Town of St. Johnsville Court. Both have been remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, with bail set at $10,000.

The investigation by District Attorney Lorraine Diamond was assisted by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Montgomery County Child Protective Services.