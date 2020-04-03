Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County officials say that there have been 12 confirmed accumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. To date, four people have been cleared of the illness.

Three people are in the hospital and five people are in quarantine.

Health officials say that they do have a number of coronavirus tests available for community testing. This testing is for county residents only, they say they do not have the supplies to test out of county residents. The County Health Department will be coordinating the testing.

The county is accepting patients from downstate but not every patient is positive for COVID-19. Some of these patients are being treated for other medical conditions.